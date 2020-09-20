Pete Wicks admits Sam Thompson has gained a lot of female attention following his split from Zara McDermott

The reality star split from Zara last month - amid claims she was unfaithful

Pete Wicks has admitted his pal Sam Thompson has gained a lot of female attention – following his split from Zara McDermott.

The TOWIE star became close friends with Sam back in 2018, when they met while filming Celebs Go Dating.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Saturday night, Pete wrote: “The amount of women flying into my DMs…So that I can pass their number onto @samthompsonuk 😐.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on Nov 10, 2019 at 10:32am PST

The news comes after Zara recently shared a cryptic quote about “hurting someone tremendously” – following reports that she hooked up with someone behind Sam’s back.

Earlier this month, the MailOnline reported that the couple split back in August – after a 16 month relationship.

Insiders told the outlet that their romance ended after Sam found out that she allegedly hooked up with someone “in the music industry”, around the same time she took part in the celebrity version of The X Factor last year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Zara posted a series of cryptic quotes – reading: “We have all hurt someone tremendously, whether by intent or accident. We have all loved someone tremendously, whether by intent or accident.”

“It is an intrinsic human trait, and a deep responsibility, I think, to be an organ and a blade. But, learning to forgive ourselves and others because we have not chosen wisely is what makes us most human.

“We make horrible mistakes. It’s how we learn. We breathe love. It’s how we learn. And it is inevitable,” the quote concluded, with Zara adding a sad face emoji.

Another quote she shared read: “Love always won in the end. No matter how it happened, no matter what it took, no matter what it meant. Fair or not, true or not. Love won.”

A source told MailOnline last week: “Zara cheated on Sam with someone in the music industry. Someone connected to the X Factor.”

“Sam is obviously distraught about this. He only found out about it very recently and has escaped for a few days.

“Zara regrets it and feels terrible. She knows it was a huge mistake and is extremely upset.”

Zara appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in a Love Island supergroup called No Love Lost, alongside Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker, and Samira Mighty.

Sam and Zara made their debut as a couple in May 2019, four months after Zara split from her Love Island co-star Adam Collard.