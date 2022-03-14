Pete Davidson shows off tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has shown off a tattoo tribute to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The SNL comedian has been dating the SKIMs founder since October last year, and has since got her name inked on his chest.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the tattoo in a new selfie of Pete, which he sent to Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West in a heated text exchange.

Pete Davidson has a Kim Kardashian tattoo ⁉️😳 pic.twitter.com/qInb2dSwtr — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 13, 2022

On Sunday, Dave Sirus took to Instagram to share what he said was a “message” from his friend Pete, who Ye has recently dissed online and in his music.

The since-deleted post contained a text exchange between the rapper and the SNL star.

Pete’s text read: “Yo it’s Skete,” referring to the nickname Kanye has given him.

“Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she’s your kids mom.”

“I’ve decided that I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up,” he added.

Kanye responded: “Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?”

Pete replied: “In bed with your wife,” along with a selfie showing him lying on a bed, with his tatted torso on show.

Kanye then wrote: “Happy to see you’re out [of] the hospital and rehab,” to which Pete responded: “Same here. It’s wonders what those places will do when you get help. You should try it.”

leaked conversation between kanye and pete davidson pic.twitter.com/Z4Hw6Rdfqy — music struggles (@musicstruggles1) March 13, 2022

The comedian also asked Kanye to meet him after his Sunday Service to talk things out “privately one on one.”

Pete wrote: “This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for the pictures or the press,” before suggesting that publicity was “obviously all you care about.”

“My offer stands,” he wrote in one text, while in another, he told West, “I wish you’d man up for once in your life.” The SNL star continued: “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too. It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.” “You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me… I’ve had your back even though you treat me like s*** because I want everything to be smooth,” Pete continued. “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I’m gonna stop being nice.” Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.