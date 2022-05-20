Pete Davidson set to leave Saturday Night Live after eight years

Pete Davidson is reportedly set to leave Saturday Night Live, after eight years on the iconic programme.

According to Variety, the comedian will bow out after filming his final show this weekend.

Pete was just 20-years-old when he joined the show as a featured player in 2014, making him one of the youngest cast members in the programme’s 47 seasons on air.

The Staten Island native was relatively unknown when he joined SNL, but has since made a name for himself in the world of stand-up comedy.

In recent years, the 28-year-old has also starred in a number of feature films, including a semi-autobiographical movie called The King of Staten Island.

The comedian’s dating history has also attracted plenty of media attention over the years, as his exes include Phoebe Dynevor, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley.

During his SNL run, Pete famously got engaged to pop singer Ariana Grande following a whirlwind romance, but the pair split after less than a year together.

The funny man is now in a high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian, who he started dating after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October.

The reality star filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West eight months prior.

The couple recently attended the Met Gala together, which attracted plenty of headlines, and it’s understood Pete will reference their romance in his upcoming Netflix comedy special.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends will premiere on the streaming platform on June 13.