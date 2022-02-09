Pete Davidson reveals hilarious tribute to girlfriend Kim Kardashian in his bedroom

Pete Davidson has revealed he has a candle with Kim Kardashian’s face on it in his bedroom.

The comedian was filming an interview over Zoom from his bedroom when Kay Adams, who hosts People (The TV Show!), pointed out the candle in the background.

She said: “Is that a Kardashian candle over your other shoulder? I’ve got good eyes!”

Turning to look at the candle, Pete grinned and said: “Yes, it is! That is exactly what that is.”

The 28-year-old, who lives in Staten Island, also revealed he was in the process of moving house.

During the same interview, the SNL star referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time.

When asked whether fame affects him, Pete said: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff.”

“So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much!”

The comedian and the reality star struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Since then, they have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and the Caribbean.

Last month, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete were “getting very serious”.

A source told the publication: “Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He’s been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is exciting to her.”

Pete lives in Staten Island, while Kim resides in Southern California with her four children, but the insider said the pair were “making the distance work”

“[Pete’s] planning to be in L.A. more often now,” the source added.

Kim’s romance with Pete came after she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, last February.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye, who is newly dating actress Julia Fox, is clearly not happy about Kim’s relationship with Pete.

In a new song with The Game, which was released this month, the rapper threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.