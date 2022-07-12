Pete Davidson reveals ANOTHER tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has revealed another tattoo tribute to Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star shared some sweet loved-up snaps with her comedian beau on Instagram on Monday.

The pair appeared to be enjoying a playful pool day at her sister Kourtney’s Palm Springs home.

In a close-up selfie of the lovebirds, a new addition to Pete’s tattoo collection can be seen on his right collarbone.

His new ink is an infinity sign in between the names “jasmine” and “aladdin” – an ode to the couple’s first kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

Above that, there is another small text tattoo that reads “KNSCP”, seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The couple’s new Instagram photos come just hours after Pete made his on-camera debut in a teaser trailer for The Kardashians season 2.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?,” Kim asks her boyfriend in front of her shocked sister Khloe.

Without hesitation the 28-year-old threw his phone away and scurried over to join his girlfriend.

Kim and Pete started dating in October 2021, shortly after the mom-of-four made her SNL hosting debut.

The 41-year-old filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye in February 2021.