Pete Davidson rejoins Instagram amid Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson has officially rejoined Instagram.

The SNL comedian, who left the social media app in 2018 after sharing a worrying post, made his comeback on Wednesday under the profile @pmd.

The 28-year-old he hasn’t posted anything on the account yet, but has changed his profile picture to actor James Stewart in the 1946 movie It’s a Wonderful Life.

Pete only follows two people on the app – his girlfriend of four months Kim Kardashian and actor Sebastian Stan.

The news comes after Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West deleted a number of posts on the app that hit out at Kim and Pete.

On Saturday, the rapper revealed he doesn’t want Kid Cudi to be on his Donda 2 album because of his friendship with his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.

The 44-year-old, who now follows Pete on Instagram, later shared a throwback photo of him out for dinner with the SNL star, Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet, putting a red X over Pete’s face.

He captioned the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Kanye then shared a photoshopped Captain America Civil War poster, showing him ready to face off against his estranged wife and Pete.

He put himself, his now ex-girlfriend Julia Fox, Drake, Travis Scott and Future on one side of the “war”, while Kim, Pete, Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish were on the other side.

Earlier this week, Kanye posted screenshots of texts from Kim, expressing her concern for Pete’s safety.

In one text, Kim wrote to Kanye: “You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

Kanye captioned the post: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

In another post, the father-of-four shared a screenshot of a text from Kim which said: “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

Kanye replied: “I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever. And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

Kanye shares more of his text message exchange with Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/2lEK9DpyQb — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2022

Kim then asked Kanye: “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private??”

Her estranged husband replied: “Cause I got a text from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan … Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

After deleting all the posts, Kanye said he was “taking accountability” for “harassing” Kim and Pete on Instagram.

He wrote: “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”

“I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener,” Ye added.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: