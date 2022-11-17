Pete Davidson makes his debut on The Kardashians amid his new romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson has finally made his on-screen debut on Hulu’s The Kardashians, amid his rumoured new romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

While he’s no longer dating Kim Kardashian, the comedian appeared on the latest episode of her family’s reality show on November 17.

The episode took fans behind-the-scenes of the former couple’s date night at the Met Gala back in May.

While getting ready for the star-studded event, Kim told Pete: “You look so f***ing handsome.”

Recalling the time they bumped into each other at the Met Gala in 2021, Pete reminisced: “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met? And you told me you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?”

Kim replied, “I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on,” and he replied, “Sure, I will. It was actually the nicest excuse ever. Like, I knew it was an excuse.”

After the reality star insisted it “wasn’t an excuse,” Pete continued, “I remember being in the car being like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

Kim replied, “Awww, had only I known.”

Later in the episode, Kim and Pete were being driven to the Met when the comedian confessed: “These things are a lot, super-stressful, to do like three, or two, back-to-back…”

Kim interjected, “We’ll never do the White House again…,” referring to their attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner two days prior.

She said: “I really wanted our first red carpet for me to be in brown hair, and, like I said, I wanted it to be a non-fashion event.”

Pete then joked: “Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickeloden Kids’ Choice Awards, but you know, to each his own.”

The SNL star was seen one last time towards the end of the episode, after Kim changed into another Marilyn Monroe dress to take some pictures.

After her photo shoot, she asked Pete: “Babe, do you wanna shower with me really quick?”

Pete, who was speaking to Kim’s sister Khloe at the time, then immediately dropped his phone and ran after Kim down the hallway.

The episode marked Pete’s official debut on The Kardashians.

In previous episodes, viewers only saw Kim briefly open up about their romance, and heard the couple speaking on the phone.

The 41-year-old started dating the comedian last October, after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

However, the couple called it quits in August after nine months of dating, due to their conflicting schedules.

Last month, rumours were rife that Kim and Pete were back on.

However, sources later told TMZ that they’re not in contact.

Pete has since been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski.

In fact, his debut on The Kardashians came just hours after he was spotted on a date with Emily in New York City.