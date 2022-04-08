Pete Davidson joins girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the premiere of new Hulu series The Kardashians

Pete Davidson joined his girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the premiere of her new Hulu series The Kardashians on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old comedian helped his reality star beau, 41, onto the red carpet at the event in Los Angeles, but did not pose for red carpet photos himself.

Kim wore a skintight silver gown from Thierry Mugler with a matching choker for the premiere, while Pete donned a classic black blazer and matching trousers.

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian hold hands at the premiere of #TheKardashians in Los Angeles. 💞 pic.twitter.com/MzYsgPoXKm — DFG  (@dramaforthegirl) April 8, 2022

Kim gushed about Pete while on the red carpet, telling E! News: “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing.”

“I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.”

Kim and Pete have been dating since October last year, after meeting during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

The couple’s red carpet appearance comes just days after Kim opened up about their relationship on Good Morning America’s The Kardashians special.

The SKIMS founder said: “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them” when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is. #TheKardashians special premieres tomorrow 8/7c on @ABC and @Hulu. https://t.co/PtcWayeRFV pic.twitter.com/TKJTYX9BJg — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2022

The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on April 14, which has been described as a “premium version” of the Kardashian-Jenner’s old show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The documentary-style show will delve into the famous family’s personal lives – including the ongoing drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

Check out the trailer below: