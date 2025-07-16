Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram after TMZ reported that they were set to become parents.

Sharing sweet photos of them together alongside a video of them in hospital having an ultrasound, Elsie wrote on Instagram: “welp now everyone knows we had sex.”

Pete, 31, was first linked to the actress and model in March when PEOPLE confirmed that they were dating.

Two months later, it was reported that they had already decided to move in together.

“Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months,” a source said at the time.

“They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn.”

“They’re so happy together and doing great,” the insider added.

Pete started dating Elsie eight months after his split from Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

Meanwhile, the model was previously linked to Hollywood actor Jason Sudeikis.

Speaking on Kevin Hart’s talk show, Hart to Heart, back in 2022, Pete expressed his desire to start a family with someone.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid,” he said, adding that becoming a dad is his ultimate “dream.”

“It’s super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he continued.

“I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

The comedian has a famously long list of celebrity ex-girlfriends, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski.