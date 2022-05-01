Pete Davidson debuts neck tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children

Pete Davidson has debuted a neck tattoo seemingly dedicated to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children.

The comedian, who has been dating Kim since October last year, was photographed leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles over the weekend with a new tattoo on his neck that reads “KNSCP”.

Fans are convinced the ‘K’ stands for Kim, while the other four letters stands for the initials of her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Pete Davidson got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's kids names

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in March, Kim revealed her beau has “a few” tattoos dedicated to her.

Pete has “My girl is a lawyer” tatted on his left collarbone, celebrating Kim passing her baby bar exams last year. The 28-year-old also has Kim’s name “branded” on his chest.

Kim explained to Ellen: “First tattoo he got, I was like, ‘Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,’ you know? Second [tattoo] I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s so cute,’ but that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life. So I was like, ‘Am I even special?’”