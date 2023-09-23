Pete Davidson ‘dating Madelyn Cline’ – following Chase Sui Wonders split

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Madelyn Cline.

A source told Us Weekly: “Pete and Madelyn are dating.”

“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

New: Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are officially dating! 💘 The Saturday Night Live alum and the Outer Banks star were spotted spending the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel, followed by breakfast together the next morning. A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly.… pic.twitter.com/rZFwLc2WKH — Laugh Alchemy (@LaughAlchemy) September 23, 2023

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats,” the source continued.

It comes just weeks after Pete’s split from his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

An insider told PEOPLE at the time: “He’s single again. He’s out and about and doing really well.”

Pete and Chase, fuelled dating rumours in January after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

The former couple were later papped on a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood, and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Hawaii.

Prior to his romance with Chase, Pete was famously loved-up with Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Madelyn has been publicly single since her split from her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes.