Pete Davidson celebrates his birthday with Kim Kardashian amid dating rumours

On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from the comedian’s birthday bash, which included a photo of Pete and Kim posing in matching pyjamas.

A source told PEOPLE that Kim, 41, threw New York native Pete the birthday bash from her mom’s LA home on Tuesday, adding: “Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch.”

“They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy.”

“They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it,” the insider added.

Kim and Pete have been spotted hanging out after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.

For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.

Last month, the pair were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California and shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him.