Pete Davidson celebrates his birthday with Kim Kardashian amid dating rumours

Pete Davidson celebrated his birthday with his rumoured girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
The SNL star turned 28 on Tuesday, and spent the evening at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.
On Wednesday, rapper Flavor Flav shared photos from the comedian’s birthday bash, which included a photo of Pete and Kim posing in matching pyjamas.
A source told PEOPLE that Kim, 41, threw New York native Pete the birthday bash from her mom’s LA home on Tuesday, adding: “Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch.”
“They are getting to know each other better and getting along great. Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy.”
“They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it,” the insider added.
Kim and Pete have been spotted hanging out after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last month.
For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.
Last month, the pair were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California and shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him.
According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania in Staten Island.
The following night, the rumoured couple joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city.
Pete is recently single, after splitting from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.
Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West back in February.
The former couple have remained amicable, as they focus on co-parenting their four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.
Kanye has since been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.