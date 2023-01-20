Pete Davidson appears to confirm new romance with THIS actress

Pete Davidson appears to have confirmed his new romance with Chase Sui Wonders.

The pair, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, fuelled dating rumours earlier this month after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

The rumoured couple have since been papped on a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood.

In a video shared by TMZ, Pete and Chase share a sweet kiss on an escalator during their romantic day at the theme park.

The actors were first spotted together in December, when they enjoyed three different meetings in just a week.

They were papped shopping together at a Whole Foods store, at a Rangers game and enjoying a late-night rendezvous at Pete’s apartment.

Their rumoured romance comes after Page Six reported that Pete had split from Emily, after a brief “fling”.

A source told the publication last month: “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” adding that it’s “fine with both of them.”

It appears Emily has also moved on, as she was recently spotted kissing artist Jack Greer.