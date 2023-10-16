Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline ‘confirm’ their relationship

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline appear to have confirmed their relationship.

The comedian was first romantically linked to the Outer Banks actress last month, following his split from Chase Sui Wonders.

The pair were spotted leaving the Saturday Night Live after-party together in New York City on October 15, fuelling the dating speculation.

Pete Davidson Attends SNL After Party with Madelyn Cline: 'They Seemed Very Lovey' (Exclusive) https://t.co/bS6nyYnCP3 — People (@people) October 16, 2023

A source told PEOPLE: “They seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves.”

Pete and Madelyn were also joined at the afterparty by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, after the NFL star made a surprise cameo in a skit about the singer on the show.

Madelyn has been publicly single since her split from her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes in November 2021.

Meanwhile Pete and his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase called it quits in August, after less then a year of dating.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly: “Pete and Madelyn are dating.”

“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats,” the insider added.