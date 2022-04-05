Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian take major step in their relationship

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have taken a major step in their relationship.

According to E! News, Pete recently introduced his girlfriend to his inner circle, including his close pals and his grandparents.

The source told the publication: “Pete was filming The Home for a few weeks in New Jersey and Kim came to visit in March. They got to spend time with his grandparents and some of his friends.”

The insider added that the SNL comedian, 28, “has loved showing her around Staten Island and his roots on a few recent trips.”

“Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete’s world and where he came from. His family has been very nice and welcoming.”

Another source recently told E! that while Pete has not yet met the reality star’s children, it may only be a matter of time.

The insider said: “Kim loves having him around her family and sisters. They are getting pretty serious and Kim’s excited to incorporate him more into her life.”

Kim started dating Pete in October last year, amid her divorce from her husband of seven years Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty founder officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.