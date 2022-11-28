Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make first public appearance as a rumoured couple

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have made their first public appearance as a rumoured couple.

The former SNL star and the model were first romantically linked earlier this month, and they have since been spotted on a number of outings together.

On Sunday, the pair appeared all smiles as they sat next to each other at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Emily and Pete were photographed together for the first time on November 16, as they were spotted celebrating Pete’s 29th birthday together.

A source close to Emily told E! News at the time that she has “gone on a few dates” with Pete in New York City.

While the pair have known each other for years, the insider shared that they reconnected after “Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up.”

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski spotted together in NYC. https://t.co/Eyw64Sc8yx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2022

“Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with,” the source said, adding that the two have “a flirtatious chemistry right now.”

Pete has been single since his split from Kim Kardashian back in August, after nine months of dating.

Meanwhile Emily, 31, split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares a son with, earlier this year.