Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski ‘getting more serious’ after a month of dating

Things are reportedly heating up for Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, after a month of dating.

The former SNL star and the model were first romantically linked last month, and they have since been spotted on a number of outings together.

A source has since told PEOPLE that the rumoured couple “are really enjoying their time together”.

The insider added: “They are going strong and getting a little more serious. They have a love of the East coast in common and similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise.”

“And it’s always the same thing with him: he really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

A second source close to Emily said: “Em is in a great place.”

Making reference to her split from her film producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, they explained: “Her divorce was very unexpected and rough. It took her a while to bounce back, but she is doing great now.”

The source added: “She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too.”

“It’s a nice situation for Em. It’s fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Pete has been single since his split from Kim Kardashian back in August, after nine months of dating. Meanwhile Emily, 31, split from her husband Sebastian, who she shares a son with, earlier this year.