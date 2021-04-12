Pete Bennett shares throwback video with Nikki Grahame following her death

The reality stars had a brief romance while on Big Brother back in 2006

Pete Bennett has shared a throwback video with Nikki Grahame following her death.

Nikki sadly passed away on Friday at the age of 38, after a long battle with anorexia.

The reality star had a brief romance with Pete while on Big Brother back in 2006, and “remained close through the years”.

After paying an emotional tribute to Nikki, Pete took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to reshare a post of the pair back in 2014.

He wrote alongside the video: “Hanging with 💕✌️ Nikki.”

In the clip, Nikki is seen begging Pete to take her “somewhere cool”, while Pete joked she had “dragged him out”.

Nikki then asked if they could go somewhere where they would play American rock band The Dawes, while Pete instructed: “Follow me!”

Nikki’s death was confirmed by her agent Freddie White, who said in a statement: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021.”

“Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Bennett (@petebennettuk)

In a tearful video following the news, Pete said: “I thought to myself ‘yeah we could save her’, but we couldn’t. But it’s okay she’s in a good place and she’s not suffering anymore. So I’d just like to raise a f*****g glass, or bottle of wine more like, for Nikki Grahame.”

“All the love from us at Big Brother Seven, we really love you Nikki and you were a true winner man, you were really great, you f*****g rocked it babes. Just want to say we’ll miss you babe. See you later Nikki.”

Pete admitted he felt like he had “lost a family member”, adding: “Even through our ups and downs we have still remained close through the years, and it was so nice to visit again recently with my girlfriend, sing Kate bush songs and have fun like the good old days!”

“I’m just sad that it was the last song we ever sang Thank you for the memories my friend , you will sorely be missed. I hope you’re not hurting anymore and finally at peace I’ll See you in heaven Nikki Lots of love Pete Xxx”