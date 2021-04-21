Pete Bennett reveals heartbreaking final text from Nikki Grahame before her death

The reality star died on April 9 at the age of 38

Pete Bennett has revealed the heartbreaking final text he received from Nikki Grahame before her death.

The 38-year-old sadly passed away on April 9, following a long battle with anorexia.

Just weeks before her death, a GoFundMe page was set up by Nikki’s friends to raise money for her to go to a private facility to receive treatment.

Over £65k was raised for the reality star at the time, and Nikki began her treatment on March 24.

Three weeks later, Nikki died at her home in London, just one day after she left the hospital.

Pete had a brief romance with Nikki while on Big Brother back in 2006, and the pair remained close friends.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Pete shared the last text her got from Nikki, just days before her tragic death.

The text read: “Hey Petie, all good my end. Starting a clinic on Monday, which is good. And the sun is shining today!”

The news comes after Pete described Nikki as “one of the best characters that the world’s ever seen”.

Speaking on Sky News about her death, the 39-year-old said: My heart goes out to everyone who was trying to help her, especially her best friend, Carly… I know is really struggling and my heart goes out to her because I know what it’s like to lose your best friend, especially when you’re trying to save them.”

“When I found out she was ill in the last lockdown, she told me not to say she was getting care but she rang me up and said ‘Pete I’m ill, come and get me in the clinic’, but this lockdown happened and I remember seeing the fundraiser Carly and Leon had made… and I was like ‘oh my god she’s really, really ill man’.”

“I was in London at the time and I just went and got in the cab and went over there, and my girlfriend who is a mental health nurse, and we just tried to give her as much love and support… and because it’s me… I thought the love I had would just boost her up and get her out the darkness.”

Pete said the lockdown restrictions have been particularly difficult for those with mental health difficulties, saying: “Look at what it’s done, it’s taken one of the best characters that the world’s ever seen, it’s just rubbish man. I can’t really put it in to words.”

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.