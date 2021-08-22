The couple have been dating since 2016

Perrie Edwards welcomes her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix star announced the news via Instagram on Sunday morning, sharing sweet black-and-white photos of her newborn baby.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️”

Alex also shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Welcome to the world little one 😍❤️ 21/08/21”

The news comes after footballer Alex, who plays for Liverpool, pulled out of a match against Burnley on Saturday morning due to “personal reasons”.

Perrie and Alex have been dating since 2016, and announced their pregnancy on May 10.

At the time, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

