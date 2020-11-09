Perrie Edwards defends raunchy lyrics in Little Mix’s new album

Perrie Edwards has defended the raunchy lyrics in Little Mix’s new album.

The popular girlband dropped their latest album Confetti on Friday, with tracks such as ‘Rendezvous’ and ‘Nothing But My Feelings’ containing more risqué lyrics than their usual hits.

Speaking to Metro about the suggestive songs, Perrie acknowledged that while Little Mix have a young fan base, the bandmates are “mature women”.

“I think there’s a way of doing it, there’s being really cheeky and being a bit naughty but not full out saying it,” the singer said.

“It’s just getting clever with the lyrics and I think we’ve done that a lot in the past because we know we have a young fan base.”

“But we’re women,” she explained, “We’re mature women, we want to talk about naughty things but we like to respect our fans as well.”

Perrie joined Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on stage at the MTV EMAs on Sunday, where they performed their latest single ‘Sweet Melody’ live for the first time.