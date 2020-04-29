Perrie Edwards breaks her silence amid reports her ex-fiancé is expecting a baby with Gigi Hadid

The Little Mix star split from Zayn back in 2015

Perrie Edwards has broken her silence, amid reports her ex-fiancé Zayn Malik is expecting a baby with Gigi Hadid.

The Little Mix star was in a relationship with Zayn for four years, and the couple even got engaged before they eventually split in 2015.

Perrie was heartbroken over their split as Zayn allegedly called off their engagement over text, and just a few months later, he was spotted hanging out with Gigi.

Speaking on KIIS radio’s Kyle And Jackie O Show today, just hours after Zayn’s baby news broke, Perrie revealed she’s been ‘having the time of her life’ in isolation.

“I feel like I’m really enjoying this, I can’t lie,” she admitted. “I’m having the time of my life!”

“I’ve never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I’ve never spent so much time in my house.”

“Like, I’ve never had just so much time on my hands to do stuff that I’ve always wanted to do, so it has been nice.”

The blonde bombshell has been happily dating footballer Alex Oxlande-Chamberlain since 2016.

