Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock showcase baby bumps in new Little Mix video

The singers are both expecting their first children

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock showcase baby bumps in new Little Mix...

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have showcased their baby bumps Little Mix’s new music video.

The girl band teamed up with Galantis and David Guetta for their new track ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, and released the video earlier today.

In the video, the singers dress up in angel costumes , with Leigh-Anne and Perrie showing off their growing bumps.

Fans have been going wild for the new track, and it has already made it to #1 in the UK iTunes charts.

One fan tweeted: “little mix brought the 2021 summer anthem y’all! their wings might hurt from carrying the music industry for a decade now.”

A second penned: “HEARTBREAK ANTHEM LITTLE MIX YES,” while a third wrote: “@LittleMix THE VIDEO ARE YOU KIDDING ME #HeartbreakAnthem.”

Sharing her pregnancy news, Perrie shared a stunning black-and-white photo with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain holding her bump.

She captioned the post: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You ♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

Sharing the same photos to his Instagram, her footballer beau Alex wrote: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad bring on the sleepless nights ”.

Sharing her pregnancy news, Leigh-Anne posed with her fiancé Andre Gray, and wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you. ”

Leigh-Anne got engaged to Andre in May last year on their four-year anniversary.

Perrie has been dating Alex since 2016, following her split from Zayn Malik.