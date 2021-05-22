Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘burst into tears’ after learning they were both pregnant

The Little Mix stars have admitted it "wasn't planned"

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘burst into tears’ after learning they were...

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have revealed they burst into tears after learning they were both pregnant.

The Little Mix stars, who are both expecting their first children, have admitted they didn’t plan to be pregnant at the same time.

Perrie is expecting with her longterm boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Leigh-Anne is having a baby with her fiancé Andre Gray.

During a new interview for TikTok, Perrie recalled the emotional moment they found out they were both expecting.

The 27-year-old said: “We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule, because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance.”

“I was thinking, I won’t be able to do that. I messaged my manager and she called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant.’

“I was like, ‘How do you know? And she said, ‘Because I am pregnant.’ Then she said: ‘Can I add someone to the call.’

“I just heard this voice that said: ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing! It wasn’t planned.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Friends – ahead of the show’s upcoming reunion special.

The girls also talk Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the fact Naomi Campbell just became a mother!

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.