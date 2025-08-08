Permanent replacement announced for Brian Dowling and Suzanne Kane’s slot on 98FM

The permanent replacement for Brian Dowling and Suzanne Kane on 98FM has officially been announced.

Brian and Suzanne had co-hosted the weekday mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm since March 2023.

However, both stepped away from the show earlier this summer.

Brian announced his departure in June after two years on air, while Suzanne, who had already been off the air for several months, confirmed her exit shortly before Brian’s announcement.

Following their departures, Leanne Hanafin and Paul Ryder were brought in as temporary summer hosts.

And now, Leanne has revealed that she’ll be taking over the slot full-time.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Kerry native posted a photo from the 98FM studio, writing: “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I am thrilled to tell you that I’m the new presenter of weekdays 10AM – 1PM on @98fmdublin.”

Leanne reflected on her journey at the station, explaining that she first joined 98FM in 2021, initially covering any available shifts.

She wrote: “I’ve been apart of 98FM since 2021, first covering any show I could get my hands on. At the beginning of 2022, I took over weeknights, my first full-time gig in radio.

“That show gave me everything and more to form my sound and personality as a presenter and I’ll always cherish it. Since the end of February, I’ve been on the mid-morning slot, which includes the very fun summer show with Paul, which will continue for the next few weeks.

“I am so grateful for every opportunity I’ve had within 98FM and every person who has supported me and offered the most valuable words of advice in this industry.”

“And to the best listeners across the day, you give us life and we are always thankful for your texts, voice notes and love towards the shows.

“Now, I’m ready for this new and exciting chapter, and I hope you’ll join me for it,” she added. “Monday, 25th August. Big tunes, fun chats and some all-round Good Times…I’ll chat to you then for all of that and plenty more.”

Paul Ryder will continue to co-host with Leanne for the next two weeks before she takes the reins on her own.