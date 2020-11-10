People slam Emily Blunt’s ‘leprechaun’ Irish accent in trailer for new film

People have been reacting to the new trailer for ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, slamming Emily Blunt’s “leprechaun” Irish accent.

The English actress will star alongside Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm and Dearbhla Molloy in the upcoming romantic comedy based on John Patrick Shanley’s play ‘Outside Mullingar’.

Emily stars as Rosemary Muldoon, who falls in love with Jamie’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

The trailer for the film dropped today, with viewers taking to Twitter to share their thoughts – many criticising Emily’s attempt at the Irish accent.

One viewer tweeted: “Emily Blunt with the full leprechaun accent is hard to listen to.”

A second wrote: “I love Emily Blunt with all my heart but lord above that accent is atrocious.”

“I feel like my beloved Emily Blunt prepared for this by watching Maura on love island,” a third joked, referring to the Love Island favourite.

Emily Blunt’s accent in Wild Mountain Thyme 😭😭 — Anna-Frances (@kennedy_annaf) November 10, 2020

I love Emily Blunt with all my heart but lord above that accent is atrocious. https://t.co/CUqlMzMOqR — Frances Watkins (@FrancesW96) November 10, 2020

I am in love with Emily Blunt and I can tell this horrific accent is about to shatter that https://t.co/ryUQJMqWQo — Hollywe’en 🔮 (@holly_ilex) November 10, 2020

I love Emily Blunt but her Irish accent is painful to listen to https://t.co/3ouyiDkSm9 — nicky m (@nicks96_) November 10, 2020

Many mixed feelings about the accents in this movie, including Emily Blunts best impression of Maura Higgins from love island’s accent but it looks like the storyline could be somewhat good https://t.co/fNeh1x8lYg — Carthalawn (@SeanyPoodles) November 10, 2020

I physically could not sit through this movie like I love Emily Blunt and all but pls can non-irish people stop making Irish movies like ye can't do the accent and don't get the humour or the culture right at all this is just pure pandering to american fetishisation of Ireland https://t.co/BSFfyX88ap — lucinda (@LucindiaJayne) November 10, 2020

How does Emily Blunt have a worse Irish accent than fuckin Christopher Walken https://t.co/lmwgmdTne5 — Nicholas (@NickHucknall) November 10, 2020

Oh my lord… You're better than this Emily blunt. https://t.co/18rg4seKVa — asacarley (@asacarley2) November 10, 2020

#WildMountainThyme there’s is only one Maura Higgins. Emily blunt can (to be perfectly honest ) F off — Sarah (@carolindanielle) November 10, 2020

Be’jaypers. You could forgive the Americans for a having a twee tweedy shawly impression of Ireland. But Emily Blunt? Christ almighty. https://t.co/VQYqMyHTm2 — Ciara (@CiaraHud) November 10, 2020

Oh no. Oh no no no no. Emily Blunt, pet, why? Why would you do this? https://t.co/OOJh8VpkuP — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) November 10, 2020

Emily Blunt with the full leprechaun accent is hard to listen to. https://t.co/AC6ngMEqm9 — Adam Hurley (@AdamHurleyx) November 10, 2020

Is this a real film? Or a sketch for something? I'm confused. https://t.co/l57Pp7OfOd — Sinéad Garvan (@SineadGarvan) November 10, 2020

Viewers were equally unimpressed by Down native Jamie’s accent, with one tweeting: “tell me how Jamie dornan is actually Irish and yet his Irish accent in this sounds fake??”

Another wrote: “Absolutely fascinated with Jamie Dornan’s accent here. How on earth has he, an Irish man, managed to make his character sound like like an American playing an Irish man.”

A third commented: “It’s quite impressive that out of all the terrible Irish accents that Jamie Dornan’s is the worst.”

Jamie Dornan's Irish accent is the worst Irish accent I have ever heard and he's from Down. How is that even possible? And why does Emily Blunt look like she's from 1849 yet talks about IVF? And it's set in Mullingar? That's not even a real place. — Brian Lloyd (@BrianMLloyd) November 10, 2020

Absolutely fascinated with Jamie Dornan’s accent here. How on earth has he, an Irish man, managed to make his character sound like like an American playing an Irish man. Is this intentional. What’s going on. https://t.co/VI1W0VstH3 — Ciara Nic Sheáin (@Ciara87C) November 10, 2020

tell me how Jamie dornan is actually Irish and yet his Irish accent in this sounds fake?? anyway, can’t wait to see it x https://t.co/neSEsCiWH2 — Róisín Lanigan (@rosielanners) November 10, 2020

Jamie Dornan practicing how to sound like he’s from Ireland pic.twitter.com/9NPyiZMyEU — Shane Beatty 🎙 (@ShaneBeattyNews) November 10, 2020

It’s quite impressive that out of all the terrible Irish accents that Jamie Dornan’s is the worst. https://t.co/ERdx5Kof8X — Niall Power (@mrniallpower) November 10, 2020

Last month, Emily spoke to People magazine about preparing for the role, revealing she would blame her co-star Jamie if she faced backlash for the accent.

She explained: “Well, Jamie’s from Northern Ireland. So we were both sort of thrown in at the deep end having to do an accent that was unfamiliar.

“I’ll admit, I’m sure I had a tougher time with it than he did initially, but he’s not usually one to give people tips, he’s the most unpresumptuous person ever.

“But he assured me that I sounded Irish and I’m going to believe him. So if he’s wrong, I’m going to blame him for any backlash on my accent. He has assured me it was a great Irish accent. We’ll see.”