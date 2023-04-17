People left ‘in floods’ of tears after listening to Christy Dignam’s ‘heartbreaking’ final interview

Christy Dignam’s final interview aired on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

The Aslan star, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in 2013, spoke to Ryan Tubridy from his home in Finglas – where he is receiving palliative care.

In the emotional interview, the 62-year-old said: “Nobody wants to die. When I first got diagnosed [with cancer], I remember praying I was like ‘please, just give me 10 more years.’ And that 10 years are up now and you’re kind of saying, ‘I know I only asked for 10 but you couldn’t throw another 10 in there could you, yeah?”

"You'll never do that again. You'll never sing again."

We have a very special show at 9am this morning as Ryan sits down with Aslan legend, Christy Dignam to talk about pretty much everything. ❤️@RyanTubridyShow pic.twitter.com/P9EFvlrD4e — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) April 17, 2023

When asked how he’s feeling as he comes to the end of his life, Christy admitted: “I’m happy, and I get very sad, and I get very scared.”

Christy is spending his final days in his house, where there is a medical bed set up in the living room.

He said: “It’s a conveyor belt up to heaven. I’ll come in here and that’ll be the end of it.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the interview, one listener wrote: “Heart breaking interview on RTE1 now with Christy Dignam and Ryan Tubridy.”

Another tweeted: “Listening to Christy Dignam on @RTERadio1 and oh God, my heart is sore.”

A third penned: “Transfixed by Christy Dignam’s interview on @RyanTubridyShow on @RTERadio1. Green Fields of France sung by him had me in floods. Great, brave man. Wishing him all the best. @OfficialAslan.”

