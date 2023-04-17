Ad
People left ‘in floods’ of tears after listening to Christy Dignam’s ‘heartbreaking’ final interview

Christy Dignam’s final interview aired on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning.

The Aslan star, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in 2013, spoke to Ryan Tubridy from his home in Finglas – where he is receiving palliative care.

In the emotional interview, the 62-year-old said: “Nobody wants to die. When I first got diagnosed [with cancer], I remember praying I was like ‘please, just give me 10 more years.’ And that 10 years are up now and you’re kind of saying, ‘I know I only asked for 10 but you couldn’t throw another 10 in there could you, yeah?”

When asked how he’s feeling as he comes to the end of his life, Christy admitted: “I’m happy, and I get very sad, and I get very scared.”

Christy is spending his final days in his house, where there is a medical bed set up in the living room.

He said: “It’s a conveyor belt up to heaven. I’ll come in here and that’ll be the end of it.”

Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins)

Taking to Twitter to react to the interview, one listener wrote: “Heart breaking interview on RTE1 now with Christy Dignam and Ryan Tubridy.”

Another tweeted: “Listening to Christy Dignam on @RTERadio1 and oh God, my heart is sore.”

A third penned: “Transfixed by Christy Dignam’s interview on @RyanTubridyShow on @RTERadio1. Green Fields of France sung by him had me in floods. Great, brave man. Wishing him all the best. @OfficialAslan.”

Check out more reactions below:

