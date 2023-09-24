‘People aren’t kind’ Vogue Williams hits back at cruel online comments

Vogue Williams has hit back at cruel online comments.

The Irish presenter, who appeared on The Late Late Show on Friday night, revealed she was recently targeted by body-shaming trolls after sharing a snap of herself in a swimsuit while on holidays to Instagram.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, the 37-year-old explained why she doesn’t respond to the comments about her weight.

She said: “I didn’t say anything to them. I would never in a million years say anything negative to anyone online because I don’t know them.”

“People aren’t kind. We went through a stage where everyone wanted to be kind to each other but now it’s not.

“Sometimes I read comments telling me I have put loads of weight on. The next day there might be ­different comments, like, ‘Oh, you are too slim’.”

The mum-of-three, who is married to former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, went on to say: “My weight doesn’t really fluctuate. I don’t really diet but I train a lot.”

“I love running, I feel really healthy and fit. I have a very healthy attitude towards food and training. Everyone’s body is different. If you look at my mum, she is kind of similar.”

“It is the way I have always been,” Vogue added.