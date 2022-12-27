People are raving about new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery joined Netflix last week, and it is currently the #1 film on the streaming giant.

Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista star in the murder mystery – which is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out.

The film is about a tech billionaire who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

The movie has been receiving rave reviews online, with some fans branding it “absolutely brilliant”.

Watching Glass Onion for the third time. I would like an infinite number of Knives Out movies please. — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) December 25, 2022

Me: It’s OK if someone loved the movie you hated, and it’s OK if someone hated the movie you loved. Also me: Glass Onion is objectively a fun time at the movies and if you didn’t have fun watching it, there is something objectively wrong with you. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 26, 2022

Glass Onion is amazing. It’s got great twists, but Janelle Monae mang…You’ll think she’s overacting at first but then….Oh, snap! She definitely deserves a nomination. On some Primal Fear shit. Great character work. (Ed Norton newbies need to peep PF and 25th Hour too). — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) December 25, 2022

Glass Onion was pure unadulterated genius and if Netflix doesn't fund every single installment in the Benoit Blanc Cinematic Universe I am going to fucking riot — kate but MERRY 🎄 (@yourtitakate) December 26, 2022

Glass onion is cinema to me not only was it funnier than the last but you have such a clever script and colorful characters and brilliant performances which Janelle Monae was masterful. I hope these films never stop getting made they're everything pic.twitter.com/T0YPcVGIzR — Rachael ミ☆ (@Gagasfilm) December 24, 2022

My god, Glass Onion was an immensely satisfying film. The acting was top notch, the plot was brilliant, the score was superb, the cinematography was excellent, and I can't wait to watch it time and again. What a way to kick off the holiday weekend. — Sean Newman (@SeanMakesLight) December 24, 2022