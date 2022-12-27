Ad
People are raving about new Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery joined Netflix last week, and it is currently the #1 film on the streaming giant.

Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista star in the murder mystery – which is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out.

The film is about a tech billionaire who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

The movie has been receiving rave reviews online, with some fans branding it “absolutely brilliant”.

One viewer tweeted: “Glass onion is cinema to me not only was it funnier than the last but you have such a clever script and colorful characters and brilliant performances which Janelle Monae was masterful. I hope these films never stop getting made they’re everything.”

Another wrote: “My god, Glass Onion was an immensely satisfying film. The acting was top notch, the plot was brilliant, the score was superb, the cinematography was excellent, and I can’t wait to watch it time and again. What a way to kick off the holiday weekend.”

Check out more reviews below:

