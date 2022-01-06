Ad
People are loving Jamie Dornan’s new series The Tourist

Kendra Becker | Editor
Jamie Dornan has won a lot of praise on social media for his role in the BBC thriller series, The Tourist.

The six-part drama dropped on the BBC iPlayer on New Years Day, and people have been hooked ever since.

The series, which is set in the Australian outback, follows Jamie Dornan’s character The Man, who loses his memory after being run off the road by a mysterious driver.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “A British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback is being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.”

“An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is.”

“With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.”

Since it premiered on New Year’s Day, viewers have been hooked by the show’s epic twists and turns – and the series has been described as Jamie’s best work.

All six episodes of The Tourist are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now.

The episodes are also airing on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

