People are loving Jamie Dornan’s new series The Tourist

Jamie Dornan has won a lot of praise on social media for his role in the BBC thriller series, The Tourist.

The six-part drama dropped on the BBC iPlayer on New Years Day, and people have been hooked ever since.

The series, which is set in the Australian outback, follows Jamie Dornan’s character The Man, who loses his memory after being run off the road by a mysterious driver.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “A British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback is being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road.”

“An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is.”

“With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.”

Since it premiered on New Year’s Day, viewers have been hooked by the show’s epic twists and turns – and the series has been described as Jamie’s best work.

It was worth staying up until 3am to binge watch The Tourist. Well done Jamie Dornan and the other actors it was a top show lots of twists and turns #TheTourist — Nadine Hassan (@NadineH95527536) January 2, 2022

Wow! #TheTourist from @bbc has to be the best thing I’ve watched for a long time and so far removed from what you’d expect @bbc to produce. Class, I highly recommend x — Thamer Brennan (@Thamer76) January 3, 2022

Watched #TheTourist in its entirety tonight and it’s absolutely batshit crazy for large spells. What an out there show. Definitely not your usual BBC1 drama. Jamie Dornan brilliant — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) January 3, 2022

Really enjoying this so far. A winning mixture of drama and humour with a heavy nod to Fargo, and all the better for it. Great star performance by Jamie Dornan as well. #TheTourist pic.twitter.com/kjV92RUPu3 — SirBrianCannonHunter (@TheCannonHunter) January 2, 2022

“The Tourist” – promised little, delivered everything. Top drawer, very bingeable psycho-thriller. Jamie Dornan at his absolute moody best.#TheTourist pic.twitter.com/Me8qiT1IPB — Peter Whent (@theclearhead) January 5, 2022

Just finished watching #TheTourist – was on the edge of my seat and laughing out loud the whole series! Best I’ve ever seen Jamie Dornan act, and Danielle MacDonald was phenomenal — Charley Bergman (@charbergman) January 5, 2022

All six episodes of The Tourist are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer now.

The episodes are also airing on Sunday nights at 9pm on BBC One.