The photo was taken back in 1973

People are freaking out over an old photo of Pat Kenny

People are freaking out over an old photo of Pat Kenny doing the rounds on Twitter.

The snap, which was taken back in 1973, was shared by RTÉ Archives – and shows the broadcaster with long dark hair and a moustache.

The former Late Late Show host would have been 25 when the picture was taken by photographer Ronan Lee, and he had just started working for RTÉ.

Naturally, the photo has caused a stir on social media, and people can’t get over how different he looks.

In a few years I’m going to look back through my photos and wonder why the hell I’ve a pic of himself on my phone, then I’ll remember today is the day I sent it to all WhatsApp groups in pure disbelief. That’s some amount of Ellnet there PK. #patkenny #causeheisworthit https://t.co/PNNt2PKqey — Julianne Ward (@Jewelsward) December 10, 2020

Pat Kenny, when all of us of a certain age had long hair. https://t.co/ou8Cw3bPZJ — Michael O’Regan (@Michael_O_Regan) December 10, 2020

When I was doing my engineering degree in @WeAreTUDublin Bolton St, an older lecturer told me that Pat Kenny, himself an engineer, used to lecture there and was always “dressed very trendy”. And until this day, I literally couldn’t picture it. https://t.co/182wJfsgRb — Ciarán Nevin (@CiaranNevin) December 11, 2020

1970’s Pat Kenny is like the “Any spare smokes bud?” lad on the Luas pic.twitter.com/x6k9JugrUA — Stevie Cahill 📸 (@StevieCahill) December 10, 2020

OBSESSED with this pic of 25 year old Pat Kenny pic.twitter.com/HbAJaw7upl — Aoife💃🏽💃🏽 (@aoifeslattsx) December 10, 2020

The picture was taken one year after Pat joined RTÉ as a part-time radio announcer in 1972.

The Dublin native worked for the broadcaster for 41 years, before he left in 2013 to join Newstalk.

Following the 1988 ‘Eurovision Song Contest’, which he co-hosted with Michelle Rocca, Pat presented a number of chat shows – including ‘Kenny Live’.

Then in 1999, he landed his big break when he took over from Gay Byrne on ‘The Late Late Show’, which he hosted until 2009 – when he was replaced by Ryan Tubridy.

His other RTÉ programmes included current affairs shows ‘The Frontline’ (2009 – 2012) and ‘Prime Time’ (2013).

He also presented the long-running ‘Today with Pat Kenny’ radio show from the 1970s until his departure from RTÉ in 2013.