The photo was taken back in 1973

By
Kendra Becker
-
Picture: Cathal Burke / VIPIRELAND.COM

People are freaking out over an old photo of Pat Kenny doing the rounds on Twitter.

The snap, which was taken back in 1973, was shared by RTÉ Archives – and shows the broadcaster with long dark hair and a moustache.

The former Late Late Show host would have been 25 when the picture was taken by photographer Ronan Lee, and he had just started working for RTÉ.

Naturally, the photo has caused a stir on social media, and people can’t get over how different he looks.

The picture was taken one year after Pat joined RTÉ as a part-time radio announcer in 1972.

The Dublin native worked for the broadcaster for 41 years, before he left in 2013 to join Newstalk.

Following the 1988 ‘Eurovision Song Contest’, which he co-hosted with Michelle Rocca, Pat presented a number of chat shows – including ‘Kenny Live’.

Then in 1999, he landed his big break when he took over from Gay Byrne on ‘The Late Late Show’, which he hosted until 2009 – when he was replaced by Ryan Tubridy.

Pat Kenny and Gay Byrne

His other RTÉ programmes included current affairs shows ‘The Frontline’ (2009 – 2012) and ‘Prime Time’ (2013).

He also presented the long-running ‘Today with Pat Kenny’ radio show from the 1970s until his departure from RTÉ in 2013.

