Fans are DELIGHTED about this Normal People news

Just when we thought Normal People couldn’t gain anymore hype – fans have noticed something amazing.

Twitter have now added a ‘Connell’s chain’ emoji on their platform.

Fans of the show spotted the addition when they typed in “#connellschain’ and saw an emoji of the chain itself appear.

Take a look at the reaction:

🥳 A new hashflag has appeared:#ConnellsChain ⏱️ This hashflag is active and usable until 08/11/2020. pic.twitter.com/ikzUoaw4Di — World Hashflags (@WorldHashflags) May 12, 2020

Twitter confirming that #ConnellsChain is the biggest phenomenon of lockdown #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/6uhYMcFcUh — Emily Moran (@emilygmoran) May 13, 2020

Oh my god #connellschain has it’s own emoji 😭🙌🏻 — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) May 13, 2020

