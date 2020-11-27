Home Top Story People are convinced Ryan Tubridy CURSED on The Late Late Toy Show

Did the presenter drop the F bomb?

Sophie Clarke
People are convinced Ryan Tubridy cursed on The Late Late Toy Show.

The popular presenter has brought tears and laughter into the homes of the nation during the heartwarming show.

However, viewers took to Twitter during the show after seemingly hearing the father-of-two drop the F bomb.

 

