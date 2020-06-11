Penneys unveil new safety measures – as they prepare to open on Friday

The popular chain is open again from this Friday

Penneys unveil new safety measures – as they prepare to open on...

Penneys has released new images showing their new health and safety measures – as the popular chain reopens on Friday June 12th.

In a press release, the company shared photos from their flagship store on Mary Street Dublin, showing how spaced out tills will be, the use of new screens and placement of hand sanitisers.

While street access stores open on Friday, Penneys located in shopping centres will be back open on June 15th.

In a statement Penneys said all their products will be available in store “as normal” but that there won’t be any sales or special offers on opening day.

The company added that they are opening with “the same great products with employee and customer safety the highest priority.”

In the new store layout, Penneys have extensive health and safety measures that will be in place across all stores, including a strict social distancing protocol, personal protection for employees and customers such as hand sanitisation stations and Perspex protective screens at tills, and clear signage to help guide customers through the store.

Penneys stores across Ireland with street access will open tomorrow from 10.30am.