Penneys announce ‘shopping by appointment’ ahead of reopening on May 17

Penneys has announced that it will offer shopping by appointment next month, before they fully reopen stores on May 17.

In a statement, the retailer confirmed it will offer shopping by appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.

“The whole Penneys’ team is delighted to begin preparations to welcome customers back to our stores,” they said.

“We welcome the government’s decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step having already launched this service successfully in some of our European markets.”

“We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.”

“We will confirm timing and full details for this next week,” they added.

The news comes after hundreds of people queued outside Primark stores in Northern Ireland today, after they reopened for the first time in months.

