Penneys announce extended opening times – and reveal which stores will stay open for 24 hours

Stores across the country will reopen on December 1st

Penneys stores across Ireland will reopen on December 1, after Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

In exciting news for customers, the retailer has announced extended opening hours for all stores, including 24-hour trading in two stores based in Dublin.

Penneys in Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre will open from 7am on December 2nd, and trade right through until closing time on December 3rd.

All Penneys stores located in city centres and in major shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, and stores on main streets in towns across Ireland and in town shopping centres will trade until 9pm on weekdays.

Penneys have also reassured shoppers that all stores will continue to have extensive safety measures in place.

This includes strict social distancing protocols, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.

Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant, said: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on 1 December with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping.”

“We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.

“All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”