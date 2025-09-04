Penn Badgley announces the birth of identical twins

You star Penn Badgley has revealed that he and his wife, Domino Kirke, have welcomed identical twin boys.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Gossip Girl and You, casually shared the news in an Instagram post promoting a live event tied to the release of his upcoming book.

He wrote: “Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book Crushmore. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info.”

The event celebrates Crushmore, a book he co-authored with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, his fellow Podcrushed podcast hosts.

In the accompanying video, Badgley mentions the event before turning the camera toward the tiny feet of one of his newborns.

“There’s tiny little baby feet right there,” he says. “I don’t want to wake them up.”

Back in April, during a red carpet interview, the actor revealed that he and Kirke were expecting identical twin boys.

The couple are already parents to a four-year-old son, while Kirke, 41, also has a 16-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.

Kirke is a singer and doula, and comes from a family in the arts as her sisters are Girls actress Jemima Kirke and Mozart in the Jungle star Lola Kirke.