Peloton release a statement over THAT devastating scene in the Sex and the City reboot

WARNING! This article contains major spoilers for ‘And Just Like That…’

The first two episodes of the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That…’ premiered on HBO Max, Sky Comedy and NOW TV on Thursday.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprised their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs in the 10-part series, which follows the women as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Despite showrunner Michael Patrick King insisting that no one would be killed off in the new show, one major character died at the end of the very first episode.

After working out on a Peloton bike, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) suffered a heart attack while he was home alone.

When Carrie arrived home to a quiet apartment she called out for her beloved husband, before finding him collapsed on their bathroom floor.

In a devastating scene, Carrie ran to his side and cradled him on the bathroom floor, before the episode ended with a voiceover which said: “And just like that, Big died.”

Peloton has since released a statement over the scene, insisting the exercise bike didn’t cause the beloved character’s death.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who is a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council, told Us Weekly: “I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack…”

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

“While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable.”

“It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy.”

“The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely,” she added.