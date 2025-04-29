Peaky Blinders ‘set to return’ for seventh series as movie officially wraps filming

Peaky Blinders is reportedly “set to return” for seventh series as the film officially wraps filming.

Cillian Murphy is reprising his role as Tommy Shelby for the film, a sequel to the popular BBC series which ran for six seasons from 2013 to 2022.

Fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan will join Cillian in the new movie, which recently wrapped filming in the UK.

According to the Sun, the new series would start in the 1950s, and BBC executives are hoping for an air date next year.

The new series would leap ahead a few years because the film is set during World War II and Series 6 concluded in the 1930s.

It is anticipated that the upcoming episodes will take place in the 1950s, a period marked by the rise of the notorious Kray brothers in London and vicious Teddy Boy gangs.

A TV insider told the publication: “The sixth series was meant to be the last and the film was supposed to end the story.”

“But show boss Steven Knight couldn’t resist coming back. He has been hinting for a while that he wanted to do more.”

“Now the BBC has officially green-lit the project, and pre-production is under way, which will thrill fans,” the source continued.

Filming is anticipated to start in September, and will first air on BBC One in the UK before being distributed globally by Netflix, which is also supporting the project.

Back in December, Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, teased the upcoming film “won’t be the end” of the much-loved gangster drama.

Speaking to Times Radio after wrapping production, Steven Knight said fans can expect to see the upcoming movie in “about a year” – and teased it wouldn’t be the end of the Peaky Blinders story.

When asked if there are any more plans for Peaky Blinders beyond the film, he replied: “It’s interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out and that won’t be the end.”

Cillian, who won his first Oscar back in March, said about the film: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…”

“It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans.”

Harper added: “When I first directed ‘Peaky Blinders’ over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

“‘Peaky’ has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”