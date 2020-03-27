Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne shares first photos of season six set

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has shared the first photos of the show’s new set for season six.

The next season of the hit BBC series will jump forward several years, to when World War II kicks off.

It’s likely fans will be waiting longer than usual for Peaky Blinders to return, as filming for the upcoming season has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So to keep fans interested, Anthony shared photos of the Garrison Pub’s new look, which acts as a headquarters for Tommy Shelby and his gang.

The director wrote: “Here is a sneak peek at the new Garrison pub. I want to point out that it was almost finished and is lit in these images by work lights and not by our amazing cinematographer, Mathieu Plainfosse.”

“This is the back bar of the Garrison Pub. I didn’t want to change the front bar too much for story reasons that I can’t go in to, but I wanted to change the back bar and in discussions with Nicole Northridge, our amazing Production Designer who I worked with on [season five], we wanted to make it very dark and use black and gold in the colour scheme.”

“Black and Gold are two colours that run thematically through [season six] and I wanted to layer them anywhere I could that made sense to the locations or the characters who would be in those locations.”

“As to the significance and themes that black and gold represent, well… you’ll just have to wait and see,” Anthony teased.

“But I was really happy with the way the set looked at this point and we spent a lot of time on the wallpaper, the embossed filigree and getting the right tone of the gold and the black.”