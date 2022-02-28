Peaky Blinders dedicate first episode of new season to Helen McCrory

Peaky Blinders dedicated the first episode of the new season to the late Helen McCrory.

The 52-year-old, who was best known for playing Polly Gray in the show, died from breast cancer last April.

The sixth and final season premiered on BBC One on Sunday night, and Helen’s absence was addressed in the opening scenes.

Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, is trying to come to terms with the consequences of his actions in the previous season, as a cart of dead bodies is delivered to his door.

After opening the body bags, the scene cuts to a portrait of Polly, implying that she is among the victims.

Polly’s son Michael, played by Finn Cole, says at the memorial service: “Mum, it was the ambitions and strategies of one man that caused this.”

“And I swear on the devil of the almighty God, no matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.”

At the end of the episode, a tribute to Helen came up on screen, saying: “Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE ‘Polly Gray’.”

Cillian has previously said that this season will be a tribute to Helen and that he hopes the production will “live up to her memory and our memory of her”.

Peaky Blinders continues this Sunday on BBC One at 9pm.