Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

The actress has passed away following a battle with cancer

Kendra Becker | Editor
Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has sadly passed away aged 52.

The actress’ husband Damian Lewis announced the news in a heartbreaking statement this evening.

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.”

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The couple had been married since 2007, and share two children – daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver.

The actress was best known for playing Polly in the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

She also played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Since the news of her death broke, fans have paid tribute to Helen on Twitter.

