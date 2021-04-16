Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

The actress has passed away following a battle with cancer

Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has sadly passed away aged 52.

The actress’ husband Damian Lewis announced the news in a heartbreaking statement this evening.

He wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.”

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The couple had been married since 2007, and share two children – daughter Manon, 14, and 13-year-old son Gulliver.

The actress was best known for playing Polly in the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders.

She also played Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Since the news of her death broke, fans have paid tribute to Helen on Twitter.

We’re sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021

RIP Helen McCrory. pic.twitter.com/Vsrd6ialQK — Films to Films 📽️🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) April 16, 2021

RIP Helen McCrory, and thank you for your incredible work. pic.twitter.com/PF6cRmRIm2 — cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory gave me such a comfort character during my childhood, the mother figure I adored. I will forever be thankful for her 🕊 pic.twitter.com/btYLBuS0VY — chlo (@fIemson) April 16, 2021

RIP Helen McCrory. You will be missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TJ0erAwJZa — Peaky Blinders (@PeakyBlinders__) April 16, 2021

No words can describe how amazing Helen McCrory was. Rest in peace forever, your legacy is beautiful as your soul. pic.twitter.com/1d5DkeFu5S — peaky blinders gifs (@gifspb) April 16, 2021

Supremely talented, RIP Helen McCrory. Sending love to Damian and family. pic.twitter.com/33lGrREnO5 — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 16, 2021