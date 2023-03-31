Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre shares the last photo they took together in heartbreaking post

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio has shared the last photo they took together in a heartbreaking post.

The TV star passed away “unexpectedly” on Tuesday evening, at the age of 67.

Two days after his death, Paul’s grieving husband Andre shared the final photo of them together, which was taken while they were on holiday in January.

Andre wrote: “In time I hope to write to everyone individually and thank you for all posts, messages, phone calls, emails, cards and flowers of support.”

“I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!

“Browsing for a picture I found the last picture we ever took together. Unbeknownst to us back in January this would be our last ever holiday together.”

Paul and Andre were married during a low-key wedding ceremony in back in 2017.

In a statement announcing his death on Wednesday, Andre praised his late husband’s “humour, wit and compassion”.

He wrote: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years,” Andre added.

Paul O’Grady the much-loved presenter and comedian unexpectedly passed away peacefully at the age of 67. We are sending lots of love to Paul’s husband, and all his family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZV4fuiN00j — ITV (@ITV) March 29, 2023

Before Drag Race and social media it was rare for queens to break through into mainstream media, Paul was one of the few leading the way and smashing down barriers. Everyone loved him, but he preferred animals. RIP Paul O’Grady AKA the legendary Lily Savage, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/CXwe1LsKoc — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 29, 2023

The broadcaster, who was born in Tranmere, was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

He also hosted a number of TV shows during his over 30-year career span – including The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul was performing right until the end as he was playing Ms Hannigan in a stage production of Annie, and was set to return to the airwaves next month to host a one-off Easter Sunday special on Boom Radio.

Malcolm Prince, who was Paul’s long-time radio producer, has admitted he’s in disbelief over the news after visiting him just hours before his death.

In a statement shared on social media, he wrote: “I’m devastated. Yesterday afternoon I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing, smiling and full of life.”

“He was so proud of Annie, so happy to be back on Boom Radio, and he was looking forward to so many new projects. And now he’s gone. I can’t believe it.”

“We have lost a unique talent – and I’ve lost a dear friend. We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives. My heart goes out to Andre, Paul’s family, and friends. Oh how I’ll miss him.”

Paul’s death came just one week after his performance in Annie was branded “fabulous” as audience members said he was “sharp and as funny as ever”.

Everyone at Annie The Musical is stunned and saddened by the passing of Paul O’Grady. An incredible Miss Hannigan and an irreplaceable, hilarious and generous person who we will all miss immensely. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/2I49ST626H — Annie The Musical (@AnnieMusicalUK) March 29, 2023