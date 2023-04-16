Paul O’Grady’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The beloved TV star passed away “unexpectedly” on March 28 at the age of 67.

According to his death certificate, which was obtained by Express, the comedian died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul’s death was announced by his husband Andre Portasio in a heartbreaking statement last month.

He wrote: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul, who was born in Tranmere, was known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage.

The broadcaster also hosted a number of TV shows during his over 30-year career span – including The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul was performing right until the end as he was playing Ms Hannigan in a stage production of Annie, and was set to return to the airwaves this month to host a one-off Easter Sunday special on Boom Radio.

Paul’s death came just one week after his performance in Annie was branded “fabulous” as audience members said he was “sharp and as funny as ever”.

Everyone at Annie The Musical is stunned and saddened by the passing of Paul O’Grady. An incredible Miss Hannigan and an irreplaceable, hilarious and generous person who we will all miss immensely. Our thoughts are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/2I49ST626H — Annie The Musical (@AnnieMusicalUK) March 29, 2023