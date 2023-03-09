Paul Mescal’s family jet off to Los Angeles ahead of the 2023 Oscars

Paul Mescal’s family have landed in Los Angeles, ahead of the 2023 Oscars.

The Kildare native has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film Aftersun.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards this weekend, Paul’s mum Dearbhla, father Paul, and sister Nell boarded an Aer Lingus flight to LA on Wednesday.

The Oscar-nominated An Cailín Ciúin cast were also on the flight, including the film’s leading lady Catherine Clinch.

The crew of An Irish Goodbye, which is favourite to win an Oscar in the short film category, also boarded the star-studded flight.

Paul is up against fellow Irish actor and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell, Elvis star Austin Butler, The Whale’s Brendan Fraser, and Living star Bill Nighy in the Best Actor category.

Aftersun follows Calum (Paul Mescal) and his daughter Sophie (Frankie Corio) during a holiday in Turkey.

Celia Rowlson-Hall also portrays an adult Sophie, who looks back at the holiday 20 years on. The film's synopsis reads: "Twenty years after their last holiday at a fading vacation resort, Sophie reflects on the rare time spent with her loving and idealistic father Calum." "At 11-years-old, as the world of adolescence creeps into Sophie's view, Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood." "Sophie's recollections become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn't."