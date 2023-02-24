Paul Mescal visits his old Maynooth secondary school as he returns home to Ireland

Paul Mescal paid a visit to his old Maynooth secondary school upon his return home to Ireland.

The actor gave the school’s Transition Year students acting advice ahead of their adaptation of The Addams Family.

Sharing photos from the visit on Facebook, Maynooth Post Primary School wrote: “Many thanks to our very special guest, and past pupil, Paul Mescal!”

“Paul very kindly visited with our TYs who are working on their TY musical The Addams Family.”

“Thanks to Paul for the Q&A session and the advice he gave the our students! What an amazing moment and opportunity for our students!”

Paul has come a long way since his days in Maynooth Post Primary School.

The 27-year-old is nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars for his role in Aftersun; the 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12.