The Kildare native missed out on his first Emmy award earlier this year

Paul Mescal tipped to win an Oscar following huge rise to fame

Paul Mescal has been tipped to win an Oscar, following his huge rise to fame.

The Kildare native became a household name earlier this year, after the release of the hit Hulu and BBC series Normal People, which saw him star as Connell Waldron.

Although his missed out on winning an Emmy after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, the 24-year-old is hotly tipped for an Academy Award.

According to BoyleSports, the odds of Paul picking up an Oscar by 2025 have been slashed from 6/1 down to 3/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Further support has arrived today for Paul Mescal to win an Oscar by the end of 2025.

“The Normal People star was backed into 6/1 from 8/1 last month to land an Academy Award by the end of 2025 but he is now just 3/1.”

Paul also has a good chance of scooping People’s Sexiest Man Alive award by 2024, as punters have backed him into 6/4 from 20/1.