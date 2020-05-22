Paul Mescal teases fans by sharing his hopes for another season of Normal People

Fans are BEGGING for another season of the hit Irish drama

Paul Mescal has teased fans by sharing his hopes for a second season of Normal People.

The Kildare native shot to fame earlier this month, thanks to his role as Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel.

The 24-year-old is the cover star for the Summer 2020 issue of Wonderland magazine, and in his accompanying interview, Paul said he’d love to play Connell again.

“Oh, there’s no question that character to me is still alive and breathing and very much has a lot of life left to live, and has a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished,” Paul confessed.

“I I do feel like the series that has finished is its own thing, and I’m totally comfortable with that.”

“It’s not on the cards at the moment, but if I got the opportunity to play him again, amazing,” he added.

Paul also addressed some people’s disappointment over the show’s heartbreaking ending. (Warning: Spoilers Ahead!)

At the end of the 12-part series, Connell and Marianne part ways before he moves to New York.

Defending the show’s ending, Paul said: “I thought it was just the most beautifully sad ending to a story.”

“Totally, the romantic in me is like why doesn’t she just tell him to stay? Or why doesn’t she come over to New York? But it doesn’t make sense in the reality of those two character’s lives.”

“I think ultimately if they did decide to stay together at that moment, it would be way more disappointing than the reality of the ending.”

