Paul Mescal stars in rumoured girlfriend’s new music video

Paul Mescal has fuelled rumours he’s dating US singer Phoebe Bridgers by starring in her new music video.

The video accompanies her song ‘Savior Complex’, and was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The music video was shared on the singer’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he has a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

The news comes months after Paul first sparked rumours he was dating Phoebe – after both stars were spotted together in Cork.

Back in July, the Normal People star was seen having brunch with the songstress at the Lemon Leaf Café in Kinsale.

The café confirmed the news in a post shared on Instagram, and the owner Tracey Keoghan later told CorkBeo that they were “absolutely delightful” customers.

Months later, the rumoured couple were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Phoebe, 25, attracted Paul’s attention back in May, after she called him “cute” during an interview with NME.

The LA-based musician said she had just started watching Normal People, and started following “that cute boy” Paul Mescal on Instagram.

Phoebe said Paul quickly followed her back, and said: “I got a little pitter-patter in my heart when I saw.”

Just one week later, both stars did a 25 minute Instagram Live together, as Phoebe interviewed Paul for a fashion magazine.