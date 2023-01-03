Paul Mescal spotted on ‘date’ with Angelina Jolie – amid Phoebe Bridgers split rumours

Paul Mescal has been spotted on a coffee date with Angelina Jolie.

The news comes amid rumours he’s split from his girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Normal People star and the Hollywood actress are seen hanging out in a coffee shop, in the company of Angelina’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh.

The publication reported that Angelina and her daughter had watched Paul perform in A Streetcar Named Desired at the Almeida Theatre in London, and later joined the actor for a coffee in the theatre’s cafe.

Paul donned a red t-shirt, Angelina wore a black jacket and Shiloh sported a beanie as they attempted to keep a low profile.

The trio appeared to be surrounded by empty tables in the cafe.

The news comes after Paul’s rumoured split from his girlfriend of two years Phoebe.

Paul and Phoebe started dating in 2020 – but the couple only went Instagram official in December last year.

They recently sparked engagement rumours, but it has since been reported that they called off their engagement.

Rumours were rife about Paul and Phoebe’s split after she was reportedly spotted “flirting” with American comedian Bo Burnham at Kate Berlant’s one-woman comedy show last month.

An insider at Jezebel said that the chemistry between the pair “felt flirtatious” and that Bo seemed to be “trying to impress” Phoebe.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are sparking dating rumors after recent sightings amid reports that she’s split from Paul Mescal https://t.co/Y5VcdBFSWM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 20, 2022



According to the Deux U podcast, Bo and Phoebe have also been spotted “making out” and “canoodling” around Los Angeles.

Prior to this, a photo of Phoebe kissing The 1975 frontman Matt Healy while Bo stood behind them went viral.

Matt posted the photo to his Instagram, and captioned it: “Gay Poets Society.”

Paul and Phoebe were first linked in the summer of 2020, when they were spotted on a brunch date in Kinsale, Co. Cork.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND MATT HEALY KISS ?!?!?!? HUUHHH?????? pic.twitter.com/X5qjw9R5MV — Omar (@omarfromfinance) December 13, 2022

Months later, the pair were spotted at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse in England, and onlookers told the Mail On Sunday that they were “all over each other”.

Paul previously starred in the music video for Phoebe’s song Savior Complex, which was directed by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The video was shared on Phoebe’s official Facebook page, just days after Paul finally revealed that he had a girlfriend.

During an interview with GQ in November 2020, the actor described his girlfriend as a “lifesaver”, but refused to name the lucky lady.

One year later, they finally made their red carpet debut as a couple, and went Instagram official the following month.

The couple sparked engagement rumours back in April, when Phoebe referred to Paul as her “fiancé” at Coachella, where she was performing.